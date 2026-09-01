St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Geoffrey Hanley assumes Acting PM role during Drew’s medical absence

St. Kitts and Nevis: Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been named as the Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew remains abroad for specialised medical observation and care.



The interim was announced by the Cabinet Secretariat on September 1, 2026. It states that these measures are being put in place to ensure the smooth functioning of the government during Prime Minister Drew's absence.



According to the statement, the Prime Minister is undergoing medical care abroad “out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of his treating physicians.” The Cabinet Secretariat further stated that he “remains in stable condition” and thanked everyone for their messages of support.





The government explained that the temporary changes were made “in keeping with the constitutional order of succession" and to ensure smooth government working.



As Acting Prime Minister, Dr. Hanley is expected to perform his current duties, and will also be responsible for the Ministries of Finance, Health, Human Resource Management and Social Security.



The statement from the Cabinet Secretariat also noted, “These measures are designed to ensure that every arm of government continues to function without disruption, and that the essential services on which the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis rely remain fully operational.”



Attorney General Garth Wilkin will oversee the duties of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration.



The latest follows the previous information provided by the government regarding the wellbeing of PM Drew. He has been taken outside the country for medical attention on the advice of his physicians.



Any further information concerning the Prime Minister's health or the hospital where he is being treated has not been shared by the authorities yet.



The statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat also shared that the Federal Cabinet will continue working together during this period and will continue to support both the Prime Minister and his family. They also wished for his “full and speedy recovery.”