Researchers say human drugs, likely from untreated waste and drug trafficking, were detected in nearly one-third of sharks tested, raising concerns about stress on marine ecosystems and long-term environmental impacts.

Bahamas: The researchers published a study in March 2026, which confirms that nearly one-third of 85 sharks had been tested positive for drugs. The researchers have detected some levels of drugs in the blood of sharks including cocaine, caffeine, and painkillers near Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

This study was published in the journal Environmental Pollution by the researcher and biologist Natascha Wosnick from the Federal University of Paraná in Brazil, who found traces of human drugs in the stomach of the sharks near Eleuthera Island, one of the most remote islands in the Bahamas.

The biologist stated that the caffeine was the most common substance they found in the sharks but some were tested positive for cocaine and painkillers as researchers specifically found acetaminophen (found in Tylenol) and diclofenac (an anti-inflammatory) in sharks.

Two sharks including the baby lemon shark and a Caribbean reef shark were tested positive for cocaine which is really harmful for them as it was in very high amounts due to which they can also lose their lives. The publisher stated that “this discovery marks the first time detection of cocaine in sharks in the Bahamas and the first time caffeine has ever been found in any shark species anywhere in the world.”

Researchers believe that the many young sharks consumed drugs through the contaminants or floating drug packages which they bite and get exposed to. The lead author, Natascha Wosnick, said the human drugs comes from the untreated waste by the tourist boats, coastal developments and drug trafficking routes.

Experts say the finding of the drugs did not show signs of "intoxication" or increased aggression toward humans, but shows a shift in metabolic markers which suggest that the sharks may be experiencing increased stress and higher energy use as their bodies work to detoxify the chemicals.

They further highlight that the ecosystem is being affected by human pollution and waste which can further damage the system and put lives in danger, as Coastal infrastructure, tourism, and marine food webs are tightly connected with each other.

This discovery has made people concerned and wronged because the Bahamas is often viewed as clean and beautiful and especially known for its untouched water and marine life. The nation is also considered as a gem but if water and life gets affected nobody will further view it as a gem.

In response, the Government of the Bahamas also took an initiative by launching or implementing several major environmental and infrastructure projects such as National Water Security Boost, Potable Water and Sanitation Upgrade, Potable Water and Sanitation Upgrade and many more, which can help the system to prevent further more damage to animal, humans, and waters.