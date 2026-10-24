Sandals Saint Vincent wins Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort Award
Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won three titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards, including Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort and the country’s Leading Wedding Hotel.
24th of October 2026
St Vincent and the Grenadines: Sandals Resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been named the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the Caribbean and The Americas World Travel Awards ceremony that took place in Jamaica.
It also earned the titles of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026 and Leading Wedding Hotel 2026. These awards show the growing vacation and wedding services sectors of the island.
The award comes as the Caribbean destinations are competing to attract international visitors seeking beach holidays or romantic trips.
Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an establishment of the Sandals Resorts International, which has received 19 awards at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas. It was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 33rd consecutive year.
The company also won Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort (Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort (Sandals Dunn’s River) and Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort (Beaches Turks and Caicos) titles.
World Travel Awards recognizes accomplishments in the travel and tourism sector around the world, including hotels, resorts, and other tourism-related enterprises.
Awards secured by Sandals Resort at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2026
Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand: Sandals Resorts International
Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica
Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort: Sandals Grande Antigua
Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian
Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort: Sandals Royal Curaçao
Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort: Beaches Turks & Caicos
Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator: Island Routes
Antigua and Barbuda’s Leading Adults-Only Resort: Sandals Grande Antigua
The Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Bahamian
Barbados’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Barbados
Curaçao’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Curaçao
Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Grenada
Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Montego Bay
Jamaica’s Leading Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Negril
Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort: Beaches Negril
Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian
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