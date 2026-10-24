Sandals Saint Vincent wins Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort Award

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines won three titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards, including Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort and the country’s Leading Wedding Hotel.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Sandals Resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been named the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the Caribbean and The Americas World Travel Awards ceremony that took place in Jamaica.

It also earned the titles of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2026 and Leading Wedding Hotel 2026. These awards show the growing vacation and wedding services sectors of the island.

The award comes as the Caribbean destinations are competing to attract international visitors seeking beach holidays or romantic trips.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an establishment of the Sandals Resorts International, which has received 19 awards at the World Travel Awards Caribbean and The Americas. It was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 33rd consecutive year.

The company also won Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort (Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort (Sandals Dunn’s River) and Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort (Beaches Turks and Caicos) titles.

World Travel Awards recognizes accomplishments in the travel and tourism sector around the world, including hotels, resorts, and other tourism-related enterprises.

Awards secured by Sandals Resort at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2026

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand: Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Dunn’s River, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort: Sandals Grande Antigua

Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Caribbean’s Leading Dive Resort: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort: Beaches Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator: Island Routes

Antigua and Barbuda’s Leading Adults-Only Resort: Sandals Grande Antigua

The Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Bahamian

Barbados’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Barbados

Curaçao’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Royal Curaçao

Grenada’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Grenada

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Montego Bay

Jamaica’s Leading Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Negril

Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort: Beaches Negril

Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian