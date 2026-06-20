Saint Lucia signs multi-year partnership with Arsenal as official tourism destination partner

The deal will promote Saint Lucia globally through Arsenal’s platforms while supporting youth football development and expanding the island’s reach in key tourism markets like the United Kingdom.

Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) has announced a multi-year global partnership with champions of the English Premier League, Arsenal Football Club as its official destination partner. The partnership will cover both Arsenal's men's and women's football teams.

This multi-year partnership will commence at the start of 2026-27 season and will also feature displays of Brand Saint Lucia at the Emirates Stadium, especially during the half time, Women’s Super League fixtures, as well as across Arsenal’s official digital platforms.

The partnership also include joint marketing programs, supporter engagement initiatives and global promotions, which will further enhance the island’s ‘Let Her Inspire You’ campaign.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 16, at the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort and aims to create significant global exposure for Saint Lucia in places such as the United Kingdom, which is one of the destination’s largest tourism markets.

In addition to enhancements in the tourism sector, the agreement also includes support for the development of an Academy Hub in Saint Lucia which would create mentorship and pathways for young players to develop their talent.

Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia’s Minister of Tourism, Commerce, Investments, Creative Industries, Culture and Heritage said, “We are entering an exciting term as Arsenal’s Official Destination Partner, aligning with a club that has a loyal, global supporter base. As Premier League and Champions Cup champions, Arsenal begins the new season with momentum, while Saint Lucia continues to record strong visitor arrivals.”

He noted further, “This partnership is grounded in shared values of social responsibility, resilience and sustainability, reflected in both Arsenal’s work with its supporters and community, and our commitment to our people. We look forward to showcasing Saint Lucia’s vibrant culture, dynamic events calendar and natural beauty to Arsenal supporters worldwide.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer for Arsenal Football Club also expressed her enthusiasm about this partnership, she said, “We’re delighted to partner with Saint Lucia, a world-renowned destination with a rich history and culture, that share our values of community and an always forward mindset.” She added further, “We want every Gooner, whether they're in Islington or Saint Lucia, whether they've been supporting us for fifty years or five, to feel and see themselves in our club. This is an exciting partnership that gives us this opportunity and will help fuel our ambitions of growth and success.”

Reportedly, members of Arsenal commercial team are expected to visit Saint Lucia in the upcoming months in order to film promotional content as a part of the partnership. Further, this content might also feature an undisclosed Arsenal legend.

Notably, SLTA has a history of major sports partnerships, including collaborations with several North American sports franchises such as the New York Yankees, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Brooklyn Nets. The Arsenal partnership is further expected to strengthen Saint Lucia’s growing portfolio of sporting partnerships and events.