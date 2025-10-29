PM Drew provides update on MRI Facility at JNF Hospital to enhance healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis

Speaking at the recent ambulance commissioning ceremony, PM Drew announced that a state-of-the-art MRI machine will be available to St Kitts and Nevis by the first quarter of next year.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr Terrance Drew, shared an update on the progress of the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility which is under construction at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). He confirmed that the project is at its final stage and will be completed soon.

Speaking during the recent ambulance commissioning ceremony, PM Drew said that the state-of-the-art MRI machine will be made available to St Kitts and Nevis by the first quarter of next year. He also noted that this project is a large-step forward in the development of the healthcare sector.

Prime Minister Drew explained that the MRI machine introduced at the hospital has advanced diagnostic services which will allow the citizens of the twin island nation to receive better services without traveling abroad. He said that the engineering team inspected the hospital and found no existing place suitable to house the MRI machine.

As a result, a new building will be specially constructed to meet the technical requirements of the equipment. “This room has to be a specialized room built with the specs that would allow the machine to be housed and function,” noted PM Drew. The soon to be completed MRI facility will greatly improve diagnostic services in St Kitts and Nevis and will provide better healthcare treatment for all its citizens.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also highlighted that the MRI project is a part of a large-scale healthcare modernization plan which also includes a new CT scan unit, improved infrastructure at JNF General Hospital, and an expansion of radiology and medical staff.

PM Drew said that these investments show the Government’s dedication to provide equal access to all modern healthcare. “This investment in emergency medical response is a direct expression of our commitment to social justice. It is about equity, and it is about our enduring belief that healthcare is not a privilege but a human right,” he added.