PM Drew calls for reciprocal visa-free travel and stronger Africa-Caribbean ties

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew delivered the keynote address at the Royal African Society’s 125th Anniversary Flagship Business Event at the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

He called for a new era of connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean and urged governments and regional institutions to dismantle unnecessary barriers to travel, trade and investment.



PM Drew said that while Africa and the Caribbean share deep historical, cultural and ancestral ties, those ties must now be strengthened through practical measures that facilitate the movement of people, goods, services and capital.



He further underscored the decision of St. Kitts & Nevis to establish visa-free access for African citizens and described this policy as a tangible demonstration of the Federation’s commitment to strengthening ties with the African continent.



He added that this policy has been established because “we cannot call ourselves family while maintaining unnecessary barriers between our people.”



He called for reciprocal visa-free travel between Africa and the Caribbean and proposed the eventual establishment of a structured Africa-Caribbean mobility arrangement supported by cooperation, technology and mutual trust.



The Prime Minister also pointed to the need for stronger economic integration through direct air services, improved maritime transportation, efficient customs systems and modern payment platforms capable of supporting cross-border commerce.



“An entrepreneur in St. Kitts & Nevis should be able to trade with a customer in Africa without facing unnecessary financial and logistical barriers,” he noted.



PM Drew stated that stronger engagement between CARICOM and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would open opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors while expanding market access across both regions.



He stressed that meaningful integration requires more than political goodwill. He said that it requires stronger infrastructure, coordinated policies and sustained institutional collaboration that enable people and businesses to connect with confidence.



PM Drew also encouraged governments, financial institutions and the private sector to work collectively to build a seamless Africa-Caribbean partnership which would help deliver tangible economic opportunities for current and future generations.