Montego Bay Sports Icon Jerry Reid Dies After Long Illness

Jamaica: Jeremiah “Jerry” Reid passed away at Cornwall Regional Hospital on Sunday night, August 16, 2026, due to a prolonged illness. He was a very prominent sporting figure in Montego Bay and Western Jamaica.



Reid had an impressive career in various sports, which included cricket, football, athletics, tennis, volleyball, and swimming. He represented St James, Manchester, and Jamaica in cricket, and also played football, swimming, and athletics for St James and Manchester.



He has been an active sports player for many years. Reid played club cricket in St James into his 50s and participated as an athlete in the Senior Caribbean Athletics Championship representing Jamaica in his 60s.



Reid later focused on coaching football, cricket, and tennis. He achieved his greatest coaching success in 1990, when he led Jamaica's Under-19 cricket team to win the West Indies Under-19 Championship for the very first time.



In addition, Reid also had a career in football refereeing prior to taking on leadership roles in sports administration. He acted as the vice-president of both the St James Football Association and the St James Cricket Association. He was also a life member of the Montego Bay Cricket Club.



Apart from the various roles he played, Reid tutored athletes in different sports, including footballers, cricketers, tennis players and swimmers in Montego Bay.



His death marks the loss of a sportsman who has greatly contributed as an athlete, coach, referee, administrator and mentor. Locals are sharing their sadness for this loss on social media.



One person said, “Jerry was a much respected and loved figure especially in the cricket community of St James for many decades. RIP.”



Another individual commented, “My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Reid. He will be deeply missed.”