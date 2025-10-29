Minister Konris Maynard advocates for clean energy and sustainable growth at ISA Assembly in India
Minister Maynard emphasized St Kitts and Nevis' commitment to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure development during his visit to India for the 8th International Solar Alliance Assembly.
29th of October 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, Domestic transport, and ICT, promoted clean energy initiatives and sustainable island state agenda during his visit to India for the SIDS Forum during the 8th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi. Minister Maynard arrived in India on October 27, and will remain in the country until October 30, 2025.
As a part of his visit, Minister Maynard had a meeting with India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy and ISA President Pralhad Joshi. They discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in developing solar energy and advancing the transition to sustainable power systems in small island nations. The meeting also focused on improving the partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and India through renewable energy procurement, solar technology transfer, and capacity building initiatives within the ISA framework.
The two leaders pledged to successfully adopt renewable energy that will prove beneficial in the climate resilience and economic sustainability. Minister Joshi also appreciated St Kitts and Nevis’ efforts on the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) and emphasized India and ISA’s commitment to provide technical and financial support to help the Federation in achieving its energy transition goals.
During their discussion at the 8th ISA, Minister Maynard stated that St Kitts and Nevis is aimed at relying on solar energy to develop public infrastructure, including hospitals, shelters, and emergency services.
He further noted, the renewable energy is expected to decrease the federation’s energy independence from fossil fuels and foster development to a more robust energy network.
Indian Minister Joshi highlighted India’s growing financial support for small island developing states (SIDS) via the ISA platform and India’s experience in running public institutions with solar power. He also presented Minister Maynard a solar powered watch as a symbolic gesture reflecting innovation, partnership, and their joint vision of a cleaner future.
Long-term partnership between India and Caribbean
The two ministers also shared about their long-standing cultural relationship between India and the Caribbean, which is strengthened by their mutual love for cricket. Minister Maynard noted India’s warm hospitality and said that St Kitts and Nevis’ is committed to the development of sustainable energy projects through international cooperation.
The Minister said that St Kitts and Nevis is pleased to be part of this initiative and looks forward to its implementation and noted that the platform is expected to drive down the overall unit cost of producing solar power, improve access and support national development plans across the region.
Latest
- Zebadi Jah Maxwell wins National Madam Wob Dwiyet 2025 in Dominica
-
Belize: Teen arrested in Orange Walk for allegedly holding ex-girlfriend hostage and abusing her
-
Bahamian Track Star Jamiah Nabbie signs NIL deal with Puma
-
Minister Vince Henderson urges collective action for renewable energy, resilience at 8th International Solar Alliance
-
PM Drew provides update on MRI Facility at JNF Hospital to enhance healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis
Related Articles
4th of January 2024
10th of November 2022
4th of October 2022
24th of August 2021