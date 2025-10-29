Minister Konris Maynard advocates for clean energy and sustainable growth at ISA Assembly in India

Minister Maynard emphasized St Kitts and Nevis' commitment to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure development during his visit to India for the 8th International Solar Alliance Assembly.

29th of October 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities, Domestic transport, and ICT,  promoted clean energy initiatives and sustainable island state agenda during his visit to India for the SIDS Forum during the 8th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi. Minister Maynard arrived in India on October 27, and will remain in the country until October 30, 2025.

As a part of his visit, Minister Maynard had a meeting with India’s Minister of New and Renewable Energy and ISA President Pralhad Joshi. They discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in developing solar energy and advancing the transition to sustainable power systems in small island nations. The meeting also focused on improving the partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and India through renewable energy procurement, solar technology transfer, and capacity building initiatives within the ISA framework.

The two leaders pledged to successfully adopt renewable energy that will prove beneficial in the climate resilience and economic sustainability. Minister Joshi also appreciated St Kitts and Nevis’ efforts on the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) and emphasized India and ISA’s commitment to provide technical and financial support to help the Federation in achieving its energy transition goals.

During their discussion at the 8th ISA, Minister Maynard stated that St Kitts and Nevis is aimed at relying on solar energy to develop public infrastructure, including hospitals, shelters, and emergency services.

He further noted, the renewable energy is expected to decrease the federation’s energy independence from fossil fuels and foster development to a more robust energy network. 

Indian Minister Joshi highlighted India’s growing financial support for small island developing states (SIDS) via the ISA platform and India’s experience in running public institutions with solar power. He also presented Minister Maynard a solar powered watch as a symbolic gesture reflecting innovation, partnership, and their joint vision of a cleaner future.

Long-term partnership between India and Caribbean

The two ministers also shared about their long-standing cultural relationship between India and the Caribbean, which is strengthened by their mutual love for cricket. Minister Maynard noted India’s warm hospitality and said that St Kitts and Nevis’ is committed to the development of sustainable energy projects through international cooperation.

The Minister said that St Kitts and Nevis is pleased to be part of this initiative and looks forward to its implementation and noted that the platform is expected to drive down the overall unit cost of producing solar power, improve access and support national development plans across the region.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Mas Domnik, a Dominica's carnival. (Credits: Ministry of Tourism, Facebook)

Mas Domnik begins at Windsor Park Sports Stadium

4th of January 2024

American man sentenced to 5 years in prison for trafficking 'ghost guns' to the Dominican Republic. (Image Credits: Americas Quarterly)

American man handed 5-year sentence for trafficking ‘ghost guns’ to Dominican Republic

3rd of January 2024

Elena Kountoura partners with CLIA to host event for sustainable development of EU Cruise Destinations || Picture Courtesy: MEP Elena Kountoura (Twitter(

Elena Kountoura partners with CLIA to host event for sustainable development of EU Cruise Destinations

3rd of June 2023

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit visits vulnerable communities of East Dominica Picture Courtesy: PM Roosevelt Skerrit's Facebook

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit visits vulnerable communities of East Dominica

10th of November 2022

Guyana: Health Ministry to launch Tobacco Cessation Clinics at Health Centres

Guyana: Health Ministry to launch Tobacco Cessation Clinics at Health Centres

4th of October 2022

Opposition leader Bissessar slams Rowley-led govt for lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Opposition leader Bissessar slams Rowley-led govt for lifting COVID-19 restrictions

5th of March 2022

UK’s Chevening Scholarship Scheme open applications for Caribbean

24th of August 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis has not received formal communication on U.S. travel restriction list: PM Terrance Drew

18th of March 2025