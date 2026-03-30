Man fatally stabbed near All Saints Traffic Lights in Antigua

A 29-year-old man from Mack Pond, All Saints, was killed in a stabbing incident on March 25, with police actively investigating the case.

30th of March 2026

Antigua and Barbuda: A 29-year-old man from Mack Pond, All Saints, has been fatally stabbed and killed in the incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 25, near the All Saints traffic lights. The police in Antigua and Barbuda have launched and are currently investigating the incident. 

The further identity of the victim has not been officially released or disclosed by authorities except his age and residence. He is a 29-year-old man from Mack Pond, All Saints. 

According to the Antigua and Barbuda police force, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, at around 5:18 p.m., in the vicinity of the All Saints traffic lights, when the victim got involved in an altercation with another man. 

Later which turned into a physical altercation during which the suspect attacked the victim and stabbed him in the back of the neck with a sharp object, following which the suspect fled the scene. After that, the nearby people contacted the medical emergencies as well as the police officers and on the arrival of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the scene, they transported the man to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. 

On arrival at the hospital, the victim was placed in an emergency room but was later pronounced dead at approximately 5:58 p.m. by the doctors. The police officers then responded to the area and transported the body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death. 

Since then the police officers attached to Antigua and Barbuda police service have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and canvassed the area to gather evidence including prints and blood stains. 

Authorities also urged the residents and the people who were standing nearby at the time of the incident and who witnessed the incident to come forward and help the officers in identifying or arresting the suspects by giving his description, his name, his whereabouts, and whatever they know about him. 

The investigation into the matter is ongoing as police are actively investigating the matter and are trying to catch the suspect. 

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Ana Allen

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