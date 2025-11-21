Major drug bust in Belize: 33 Kilos of Cannabis found in Cemetery

Belize: A large quantity of cannabis was discovered by local police officials in Orange Walk Town on early Wednesday morning, November 19, 2025, while conducting a Special Branch operation. At about 4:45 a.m., the police walked through Mount Calvary Cemetery, at Cemetery Street, to search for clues in an empty lot. They roamed different rows of tombs and checked into areas with freshly upturned soil.

During the search, police found a large number of packages hidden in between tombs. The packages were securely done up, and laid aside with great care. When police opened them, they found 33 kilos of cannabis in the parcels. It is being called a major drug bust because of the strange hiding place.

Police believe the cemetery was chosen as a site because it is extremely quiet at night. It was also an easy setting for the person to drop off the packages without drawing attention to what they were doing. The police took photos of the area and noted everything down. The cannabis was then removed for further processing.

The team went over the surrounding areas for more clues. They looked at footprints, recent tracks, and any items that may point to the person/persons responsible. At the location, they did not encounter any suspect and as of now no arrests have been made.

Investigations are still in progress, as police continue to look for any evidence that may lead them to the suspects. Netizens are also worried about the amount of cannabis that was found concealed, believing that there's even more hidden drugs that they don't know about.