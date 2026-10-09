Jamaica’s Sandz team brings EGO restaurant concept to Kingston

The team behind Jamaica’s Sandz entertainment brand is expanding into hospitality with EGO, a new Kingston venue offering casual dining, a varied menu and planned events featuring guest DJs and speciality cocktails.

9th of October 2026

Jamaica: The dining culture of Kingston is set to get a new addition as EGO makes its way to 43 Constant Spring Road in 7th Avenue Plaza. The restaurant represents the latest entrepreneurial initiative from members of the team behind Jamaica’s Sandz entertainment brand.

The concept aims to offer a relaxed setting where people can dine while watching games, meeting their friends or simply relaxing after work. Its facilities include an air-conditioned dining room and an open-air balcony.

Entrepreneur Jermaule “Nino” Adair, who is one of the owners of EGO, said that the decision to move into the hospitality industry stems from over 12 years of experience in the entertainment business. He is also one of the owners of Komo Mai in New Kingston, but explained that EGO is meant for a more casual market.

Although Komo Mai caters to special occasions and fancy dining, EGO aims to attract people who want to eat good food without the formal setting.

Operations manager and partner Andrew Ellis said that the name reflects the team’s belief that business decisions should take priority over personal pride. It is their hope that customers will have a good experience while keeping the restaurant accessible.

The menu was created by lead chef Raldeno Francis, who used his professional knowledge, having worked as a personal chef to Usain Bolt and the Gore family.

It features options like Appleton barbecue chicken, sesame charcoal chicken, lobster rolls, crab cakes, and sesame chicken skewers. Customers can also choose familiar meals, including steak with mashed potatoes, wings and fries.

Francis said that the present menu was the first version, which would change based on the customers' feedback. The plan is to create unique meals, which will give diners a reason to return.

The team will be organizing a number of events, including The Suites at EGO, a Saturday night experience featuring performances by guest DJs and special cocktails. Other activities planned by organizers are brunches, private parties and sponsored events.

The owners plan on expanding the hospitality concept beyond Jamaica in future. For now, their focus is establishing EGO in Kingston and building a loyal customer base through food and entertainment.

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