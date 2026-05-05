Guyana: Mystery Deepens in Capoey Death as Identity Remains Unknown

Police from Regional Division #2 have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a decomposed body, prompting officers to visit the scene and examine the situation.

Guyana: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered on Friday, May 1, at Lake Capoey on the Essequibo Coast. The body was found lying face-up along the lake’s bank, partially submerged in water at approximately 6:10 pm.

According to the police officials, the victim was wearing only black underwear. A tattoo bearing the word “ANIMAL” along with the image of a jaguar was visible on his upper left arm. Investigators believe the man may have been of mixed ancestry.

Police from Regional Division #2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that officers received information about a decomposed body and responded to the scene to conduct initial examinations.

A doctor on duty later pronounced the man dead. The body was examined at the scene before being transported to the Suddie Public Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The remains are currently being kept at the hospital’s mortuary pending identification and further forensic analysis.

Authorities have not yet established the identity of the deceased or the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, several residents have taken to social media to express condolences and concern. One user wrote, “Is there a serial killer at Capoey? My condolences to the family members,” while another commented, “Sad… that nobody has reported a missing family member, neighbour, friend, or someone from their community.”