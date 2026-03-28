Jamaican Priest sentenced to 12 years for assault against minor

The acts occurred between March and April 2023 on the church compound, where the priest had exclusive access to living quarters.

Jamaica: A 41-year-old catholic priest has been sentenced to twelve-years in prison on Friday, March 20, after he was found guilty of having a sex with a minor on the compound of his church. He has been sentenced in the St Catherine Circuit Court by Justice Dale Palmer.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Father Richard Myrie, Catholic priest was not only sentenced for 12-years for having sexual intercourse with a minor but also got an extra five-years in prison for sexually touching, but it will run concurrently which means he only has to serve 12-years in prison.

According to reports, the accused was presented before the court of justice Justice Dale Palmer for proceeding, on Friday, following the charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor and sexually touching. During the proceeding, the prosecutor alleged that between March and April 2023, the accused sexually assaulted a minor who was then 12-years-old.

The prosecutor also presented some evidence including the testimony of the witness who told the justice that she had been sexually abused by the priest who had exclusive access to the living quarters on the church compound in Portmore, where the acts took place.

She also told the justice that at the time of the incident, the accused Myrie was officially serving in his official capacity as a priest at the church, where he used to sexually assault minors.

After listening and seeing all the evidence presented by the prosecution, Justice Palmer noted that all the devices are valid and the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The justice then gave the verdict to Myrie, convicting him on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and sexual touching.

Dale Palmer then sentenced the accused for 12-years in prison for sexual intercourse with a minor plus five-year for sexually touching, while stating that both the punishment will run concurrently; that means he will only serve 12-years. “The accused must serve eight-years in prison before being eligible for parole,” further the justice highlighted.

Following his sentence on Friday, the accused is currently in the custody of the Jamaica Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to begin serving his 12-year sentence.