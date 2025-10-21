Jamaican businessman charged with computer-related crime and obstructing election officer

The St Mary Police charged the businessman for filming and posting a video of electoral workers counting votes during last year's General Elections.

Jamaica: St Mary businessman Leon Campbell, 47 years old, also known as “Poogie” was accused of the offences of computer-related criminal activity against a specific target for malicious communication and also with obstructing an election officer, which are offences under the Representation of the People Act. The St Mary Police charged Campbell before the St Mary Circuit Court on Monday, October 13, 2025.

According to official police reports, the said incident took place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm at Annotto Bay Primary School, in the St Mary South Eastern division. It is claimed that Campbell was videoing electrical workers counting votes from last September's General Elections on his cellphone. Police also said Campbell filmed the incident and posted it to social media in order to attract online followers.

Leaked video of electoral process

Campbell can be seen on video footage apparently making allegations in person against the election officials. Dr Norman of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) reportedly stood opposite Christopher Brown of People’s National Party (PNP) during the election. After all votes were counted, Brown was declared the winner.

Following an investigation, Campbell was arrested on Monday by the Annotto Bay Police Station and charged with the aforementioned acts. He is currently on bail in the sum of $150, 000 and will return to Annotto Bay Parish Court on October 28, 2025 at 10:00 am.

The St Mary Police Division has also stressed that they will be enforcing the rule of law to ensure that all electioneering draws are done in a safe, fair and calm manner. Head of the St Mary Police Division, Anthony Wallace, promised that the police would take a zero-tolerance approach with regard to election violations.