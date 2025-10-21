Jamaican businessman charged with computer-related crime and obstructing election officer

The St Mary Police charged the businessman for filming and posting a video of electoral workers counting votes during last year's General Elections.

21st of October 2025

Jamaica: St Mary businessman Leon Campbell, 47 years old, also known as “Poogie” was accused of the offences of computer-related criminal activity against a specific target for malicious communication and also with obstructing an election officer, which are offences under the Representation of the People Act. The St Mary Police charged Campbell before the St Mary Circuit Court on Monday, October 13, 2025.

According to official police reports, the said incident took place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm at Annotto Bay Primary School, in the St Mary South Eastern division. It is claimed that Campbell was videoing electrical workers counting votes from last September's General Elections on his cellphone. Police also said Campbell filmed the incident and posted it to social media in order to attract online followers.

Leaked video of electoral process

Campbell can be seen on video footage apparently making allegations in person against the election officials. Dr Norman of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) reportedly stood opposite Christopher Brown of People’s National Party (PNP) during the election. After all votes were counted, Brown was declared the winner.  

Following an investigation, Campbell was arrested on Monday by the Annotto Bay Police Station and charged with the aforementioned acts. He is currently on bail in the sum of $150, 000 and will return to Annotto Bay Parish Court on October 28, 2025 at 10:00 am.

The St Mary Police Division has also stressed that they will be enforcing the rule of law to ensure that all electioneering draws are done in a safe, fair and calm manner. Head of the St Mary Police Division, Anthony Wallace, promised that the police would take a zero-tolerance approach with regard to election violations.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dominica and Serbia forge strategic partnership through Protocol of Cooperation

Dominica and Serbia forge strategic partnership through Protocol of Cooperation

27th of August 2024

Michael Martin under his leadership pushes economic contribution for nation's development. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Michael Martin under his leadership pushes economic contribution for nation’s development

8th of April 2024

PM Drew pledges to improve JNF hospital health care facility. (Credits: Terrance Drew, Facebook)

PM Drew commits to improve JNF Hospital infrastructure and facilities

11th of February 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Defense Forces have taken a leap in their defensive and offensive abilities by acquiring a new aircraft for their fleet. image credits: google images

Antigua and Barbuda: Defense Forces add new aircraft to fleet

18th of September 2023

Guyana celebrates graduation of 238 youth prepared for employment || Picture Courtesy: Ministry of Labour (Facebook)

Guyana celebrates graduation of 238 youth prepared for employment

2nd of September 2023

Braiding program empowers women in St Kitts and Nevis prison

Braiding program empowers women in St Kitts and Nevis prison

12th of August 2023

Planning to visit Trinidad and Tobago, do visit Fort George! || Picture Courtesy: National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago (Facebook)

Planning to visit Trinidad and Tobago, do visit Fort George!

31st of July 2023

Saint Lucia: RSLPF awards its officers for exceptional performance

Saint Lucia: RSLPF awards its officers for exceptional performance

31st of December 2022