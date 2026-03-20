Jamaica: Man shot dead by police during St Catherine operation

He was killed after allegedly pointing a handgun at officers during a police operation in Kent Village, as investigators review the use of force.

Jamaica: A 28-year-old male was fatally shot and killed during a police operation early morning on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The incident occurred during a confrontation at Kent Village in St Catherine. Police have identified the victim as Kevon Bennett, who was a resident of the community.

According to the St Catherine police, the incident took place at around 5:10 a.m. in the Kent Village community near Bog Walk. The police were conducting a check up in the area after receiving credible information for some illegal activity.

One of the police officers went into the premises of the locality after arriving at the location in Kent Village. The now deceased man allegedly confronted the officers before they could all enter the area.

Kevon Bennett, who was in the back room of the house, came out and challenged the officers while pointing a handgun towards them. As an act of self-defence, the officers opened fire and started shooting towards Bennet.

After the shooting subsided, officers found Bennett with multiple gunshot wounds. They took him to a nearby hospital for immediate care, but was later pronounced dead by the doctors.

The officers who remained at the scene, searched the premises and discovered a Smith and Wesson pistol, fitted with a magazine which contained nine rounds of ammunition. The officers seized it and sent it to the station for further analysis for fingerprints and recorded evidence.

The authorities indicated that after the death of Bennett, the Independent Commission of Investigations was notified by the operating officers. They launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter to determine whether the defensive action was valid or not.

While the officers are asking the residents about the incident, they are also encouraging the residents and the community to be active by reporting illegal activities happening around them. This will help the authorities reduce the increasing crime rate in the nation.