Jamaica: Four men arrested, homemade firearm seized in Stony Hill police operation

A snap police raid in Stony Hill led to the arrest of four men and the seizure of a homemade firearm.

21st of June 2026

Jamaica: A targeted security operation in Stony Hill, St Andrew, on Thursday, June 18, led to the arrest of four men and seizure of homemade firearms. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed the operation and are officially questioning the men to determine whether to charge them or not. 

The identities of all the detained people have not been disclosed by the officers as the investigation is in its initial stage and officers are currently interrogating them to determine the ownership of the weapon before laying any charges. 

According to officers attached to the Tony Hill Criminal Investigations Branch, the operation took place on Thursday, about 1:00 p.m., when a team of officers conducted a snap raid in the vicinity of Brooks Level Road in Stony Hill. 

While the officers were checking all the area in the vicinity, they searched the area from where they discovered and successfully recovered one homemade firearm. Following the discovery, the officers detained all the four men present at the scene, because the ownership of the weapons was in question. 

The officers took all the four men in custody and took them to a police station where they are being officially interrogated before being charged with any firearms related charges or offenses. 

Authorities attached to the Stony Hill Criminal Investigations Branch are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and illegal possession of the weapon. 

The Stony Hill Criminal Investigations Branch are urging people to inform them if they face or witness any illegal activity or suspicious activity in the area, so that officers can illegally take an action and can prevent it beforehand. 

Officials further asked people to assist them in locating Fabian Dobson, otherwise called 'Tweety Bird', who is wanted for the murder of Javed Liscombe and the shooting and wounding of Liscombe’s father during an incident along Bowden Hill Road on February 23, 2025. Dobson is also being urged to surrender to the police immediately. 

As of June 20, all the four men arrested during the snap raid are currently in police custody in cooperation with the ongoing investigation. 

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