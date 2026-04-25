Jamaica Constabulary Force heightens security in Portland after threat to Officers

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has raised the threat level in Portland following a recent threat to police personnel, as investigations continue into the situation.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has raised the threat level to extreme for police personnel in Portland as of Friday, April 24, after a Corporate Area gang leader has threatened to kill at least one officer in retaliation for a fatal police shooting earlier this week.

According to the Jamaican police force, Intelligence suggests that the gang leader vowed that “at least one police officer must die,” after their two men, 21-year-old Troy McKenzie and 21-year-old Marlon Lewis, were killed in an early week police shooting.

Following a threat, the officers also heightened their security near the police as well as near the post checks. The authorities also urged the police officers to be safe and keep their licensed service revolver with them and use it whenever they feel that they are being targeted or getting attacked.

The Jamaican police force also stated that they are reiterating its commitment to protect its members while the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) probes the investigation into the threat made.

Reportedly, this threat emerged after the police shootout in Sherwood Forest in East Portland, where a gang leader was seen in the area of Port Antonio police station on Wednesday, just hours after his two gang members were killed.

Also after the operation was done, the officers seized two firearms from the men including a silver and black Taurus G3 pistol with one magazine and three rounds and a silver and black Taurus pistol with one round in the breach.

Authorities stated that officers are being active and monitoring every area and every move of any suspicious man. They are also reviewing and monitoring the footage of the area specifically near the police station to avoid harm.

Officers have been ordered to be careful and active and shoot if they feel threat near them. The general public are also being urged to stay safe and avoid going out at night as attackers can also attack them or use them to attack officers.