Guyana’s SADP Programme boosts agriculture, benefits over 6,000 farmers

Guyana’s Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme has helped over 6,000 farmers, boosting productivity and modernizing the sector.

21st of March 2026

Guyana: Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP) has helped more than 6,000 farmers across the region. The initiative has boosted productivity and strengthened the island’s agricultural sector.

The programme has benefited the farmers with improved technology, equipment and training. The Inter-Development Bank (IDB) has funded the Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP). They trained technical officers and hundreds of extensions through capacity-building exercises, enhancing service delivery so they can assist the farmers.

Zulkikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture mentioned that the programme reflects a significant collaboration between IDB and the Guyana government. The Minister made these remarks during the exit workshop which was held at Word Trade Centre in Georgetown, on Wednesday. She also stated that both the organisations working together benefits the Guyanese farmers.

Minister Mustapha said the collaborative initiative has supported modern technologies, drainage and irrigation, agriculture data systems and institutional strengthening which make the productive sector more resilient. She believed this collaboration was important to improve livelihoods, advancing food security.

According to officials, the initiative has positioned Guyana as a leading food producer in the region. It also contributed in stabilizing food safety systems and improve the agriculture data collection by the Agriculture Information System. 

The SADP advances the demonstration farms, research, and updates the laboratory which helps in enhanced decision-making and make the sector more innovative. 

Lorena Solórzano-Salazar, representative of Inter-Development Bank said the SADP played an important role in modifying Guyana’s agriculture sector. The program makes the island a more resilient, modern, and competitive industry.

According to Salazar, the initiative improves the agriculture institutions, expands good farming practices and also aligned with Guyana government’s vision  for sectoral growth.

She also highlighted the need for continued investment which will enhance the system and more chances of success rate. The program ensures long-term benefits for the wider economy, farmers and consumers.

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