Guyana to launch drone delivery service for blood and emergency supplies nationwide

Guyana: The nation is preparing to use drones in its healthcare system, aiming to speed up the transportation of blood and other emergency supplies to hospitals all over the country.

President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, revealed that the service will be launched nationwide within six months. Also, he explained that delays in the transportation of blood to hospitals is a serious issue in remote areas.

The announcement came during the opening ceremony of the new regional hospital in Number 75 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne. President Ali described this project as a part of a larger plan to modernize Guyana’s health care.

Other measures underway include - electronic health records, artificial intelligence to support diagnosis, and expansion of telemedicine to 200 rural sites. According to President Ali, the new drone system will ensure that patients in places like Port Kaituma, Lethem, and Crabwood Creek receive life-saving care much faster.

A first for the Caribbean

Notably, the officials said that the drone network will be the first for the Caribbean region and will position Guyana as a leader in the use of technology to improve healthcare.

The blood bank will be at the core of the drone network, which is expected to respond quickly during medical emergencies. They have been designed to carry between 4 to 6 kilograms and are ideal for transport of several units of blood in temperature controlled containers. In addition, these insulated boxes can be used to keep red blood cells, plasma and platelets at the required storage conditions.

Moreover, to reach remote hospitals, the drones will operate through hubs where they can recharge or transfer their cargo. This allows the system to cover vast areas, even in areas with limited road access. Although the aircraft will fly pre-determined routes, trained operators will oversee every mission and will take control if any problem arises.