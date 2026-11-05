Guyana secures US$500 million Indian Credit Line during Ali-Jaishankar talks at CHOGM 2026

The discussions at CHOGM 2026 also resulted in three cooperation agreements covering small-enterprise manufacturing, development projects and digital infrastructure.

Guyana: President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali held discussions with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda. Both Guyana and India have agreed to expand their partnership via new agreements and financial support.

During the meeting on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, India announced a US$500 million Line of Credit for Guyana to support national development priorities and infrastructure projects.

“Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM @narendramodi ’s visit in 2024. Announced extention of USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects,” read the X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

The two leaders also assessed their bilateral relations and considered ways of increasing cooperation in areas such as trade and investments, energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and technology.

Three agreements have been made during the engagement. These include the establishment of manufacturing projects for micro and small enterprises, grant aid for Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in digital infrastructure.

The digital agreement also allows for cooperation in establishing a payment platform that is similar to India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which could support the development of digital financial services in Guyana.

Both the nations have already collaborated on several development projects in Guyana. This includes the newly announced credit facility which is expected to provide the country with additional support to develop its infrastructure and work on other priorities.

The meeting also highlighted the long-standing relationship between the two countries, which built on historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections. As part of the Commonwealth and Global South, Guyana and India continue to maintain their cooperation in the achievement of common developmental goals.