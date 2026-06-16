Guyana introduces online passport system to reduce processing delays

Guyana: The government has launched an online passport application system on Monday, June 15, 2026, enabling citizens to apply for passports from the comfort of their homes. This initiative, led by the Immigration Support Services Department, is expected to reduce waiting time significantly, improve efficiency and provide citizens with greater convenience in passport application.



Senior Superintendent and Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Stephen Telford described this platform as a milestone in the department’s modernisation agenda. “On Monday, June 15, 2026, Guyana will be launching its online passport application system. What this allows you to do is, from the comfort of your home, make an application for your passport,” Telford announced.



Applicants will be able to complete the initial stages of their passport application online and will be able to select the passport office where they wish to complete the processing stage through this system. An appointment-based service is also introduced in this platform enabling citizens to choose a favorable date and time for their visit.



A series of reforms that has transformed immigration services in Guyana has led to the introduction of this online system, officially called the Online Passport Application and Appointment System.



Additionally, immigration services have also adopted digital travel processing through electronic embarkation and disembarkation form and automated e-gates at the entry ports.



Notably, passport processing times have also been reduced to three working days, while urgent applications can be completed within 24 hours, and even sooner in exceptional circumstances. Passport services across the country have also been expanded through decentralized offices, and mobile enrollment units, which ensures that citizens in remote and vulnerable communities also have equal travel documents.



Telford also mentioned that the e-form allows travellers to complete immigration requirements up to 30 days before travel. Processing time of e-gates for eligible passengers has been reduced to as little as 15 seconds.



The online passport application system is a major step in the government's broader digital transformation agenda, which will significantly enhance accessibility, and create a more efficient experience for the citizens who seek immigration services.