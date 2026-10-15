Guyana: Eight people homeless after fire destroys four buildings in Georgetown

Eight people have been left homeless after a fire damaged four buildings near Cummings Street and North Road in Bourda, Georgetown.

Guyana: Eight people have been left homeless after a fire spread through four buildings near the intersection of Cummings Street and North Road in Bourda, Georgetown.

The Guyana Fire Service said that the fire broke out at Lot 3 North Road behind Akbar Auto Sales. Firefighters managed to contain the fire and protect nearby properties from catching flames.

The crews initially found that two buildings had caught fire. The fire then extended to some other houses, which resulted in the burning down of a total of four buildings.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found two buildings engulfed in flames, with the blaze threatening nearby structures. Through swift and coordinated efforts, firefighters brought the main blaze under control. Two nearby houses also caught fire, but it was extinguished, preventing further spread,” reported the authorities via a Facebook post.

The properties that were damaged during the fire include single-story, two-story, and three-story buildings made of wood and concrete.

The Guyana Fire Service sent teams from both the Headquarters and Campbellville Fire Stations to control the fire. The headquarters team included Water Tender #130, Water Bowser #26 and Ambulance #23. The operations were conducted under the supervision of Section Leader Kingston.

Crews from the Campbellville Fire Station included Water Tender #131 under Section Leader Marcus. Both crews were working on putting out the fire and minimizing damages to nearby buildings.

“Water tender #130 , water bowser #26 , ambulance #23 and crews under the command of Section Leader Kingston are responding from Headquarters , water tender #131 and crew under the command of Section Leader Marcus have responded from Campbellville Fire Station,” shared the authorities.

The cost of the destruction has not yet been disclosed. The cause of the fire is also unknown and still under investigation.

Motorists have also been advised to take precautions while moving around the junction of Cummings Street and North Road, while emergency operations are still underway.