Guyana: 23-year-old confesses to murder of 7-year-old during home invasion

The 7-year-old was found dead on June 5, Friday, with his throat slit and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Guyana: A 23-year-old man has confessed to slitting the throat of 7-year-old Adriel Aftab Mohammad resulting in the death of the boy. Mohammad was found dead on June 5, Friday at his Phase 3 Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home, and the deadly home invasion also left his 72-year-old great-grandmother injured.

Investigators say that the suspect was arrested on June 6, Saturday at his residence, with compelling digital evidence linking him to the incident. According to the investigators, the suspect has been assisting with the investigation ever since.

Reports suggest that the suspect confessed to this heinous crime while being questioned by the police on June 7, Sunday. The suspect was unable to deny his presence at the crime scene, which led him to the confession of the details of what he did during the home invasion attack.

The knife which was recovered at the crime scene during preliminary investigation, has been confirmed to be the murder weapon used by the suspect for killing the 7-year-old. The clothing which was worn by him on the day of the assault has also been retrieved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis, along with the physical evidence.

The suspect revealed during the inquiry that before entering the home, he had also attempted to break into another property located nearby. But failed to invade, due to the sounds of movements from that house, which suggested that someone was awake inside. While leaving in a hurry from the home before an alarm was raised, he reportedly left his slippers and a music player.

Both the items were recovered and the suspect confirmed that they belonged to him, also further adding to the digital evidence.

Furthermore, another crucial detail was revealed by the suspect’s employer. The man arrived at work on the same morning after the attack with a fresh wound on his hand, which was not there the day before. Later, it was confirmed by the suspect that the wound had occurred during the gruesome acts that he committed.

Adreil and his great-grandmother were alone at the residence when the incident occurred. A relative was alerted by the neighbor’s soon after. Upon reaching the home, the relative discovered the 71-year-old pensioner to be severely injured, and the child laying motionless. Authorities were immediately alerted and both the victims were rushed to De Kinderen Regional Hospital for medical treatment, where the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival and the condition of the elderly woman is listed as stable.

Adriel’s body was transferred to Ezekiel Funeral Home for post-mortem examination. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity as the investigation is still not completed. Since, one victim survived the attack, the suspect would be placed on an identification parade as part of the ongoing process.