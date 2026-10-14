Grenada’s Jelani Moses to Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Violin Marathon

Grenadian musician Jelani Moses will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest violin-playing marathon, beginning October 24 at Plains Playing Field ahead of his 24th birthday.

Grenada: The 23-year-old musician from Grenada, Jelani Moses, is preparing to make history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing the violin.

Born in La Mode in St. Patrick, Moses is set to begin the challenge on Saturday, October 24, at 8 am, at the Plains Playing Field. He intends to continue playing until Monday, October 26, which also marks his 24th birthday.

The attempt will require time, physical stamina, and dedication as Moses seeks to break the present record of over 40 hours. It was set by Indian musician Ravi Chandulal Kotadiya in 2024.

The Grenadian musician said that his application for the record attempt has been officially accepted by the Guinness World Records, allowing him to begin preparations for the upcoming challenge.

To gain the required stamina, the young musician has undergone a strict training programme. This includes performing practice sessions lasting up to 24. The training will help Moses manage the physical and psychological demands when playing the violin for long periods.

This challenge is going to require more than just musical skill. Playing for a long period would require great efforts, focus, and determination.

Moses wishes for the new generation in Grenada to have faith in their capacities and work hard to achieve their dreams. He wants to show that people from small islands can gain international recognition with their determination and dedication.

The scheduled performance will also highlight the musician's journey and the preparation behind the record attempt. If the event proves to be successful, it will become a significant achievement for Moses and help promote the music industry of Grenada to a wider audience around the world.