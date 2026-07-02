Fuel prices rise again in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The latest fuel price increase took effect on June 29, just one month after the previous adjustment, despite temporary tax relief measures introduced by the government to cushion consumers.

2nd of July 2026

St. Vincent and Grenadines: The fuel prices have yet again gone up in the country, which will come into effect from Monday, June 29. The government has raised the maximum retail prices for gasoline, diesel and low sulphur diesel by EC$1.39 to EC$1.40 per gallon.

The maximum retail price of gasoline will increase from EC$16.92 to EC$18.31 per gallon, which is an increase of EC$1.39. The maximum wholesale price for bulk installation will rise from EC$16.16 to EC$17.55 per gallon. 

The new prices were announced on Friday, June 26, and are stated in Statutory Rules and Orders No. 12 of 2026, the Price Control (Amendment) (No.2) Order 2026, which will be enforced from Monday, June 29.

As for diesel, the maximum retail price will move from EC$16.26 to EC$17.53 per gallon. Meanwhile, the wholesale price will go up from EC$15.60 to EC$16.87 per gallon. It is an increase of EC$1.27.

The price of low sulphur diesel will increase from EC$16.40 to EC$17.40 per gallon. The wholesale price will rise from EC$15.74 to EC$16.74 per gallon, an increase of EC$1.00.

The latest update has emerged just over a month after the government implemented increased fuel prices on May 28. The gasoline prices were increased by EC$3.70 per gallon, diesel by EC$3.70, and low sulphur diesel by EC$3.47. 

Speaking about the increased fuel prices, Prime Minister Dr Godwin Friday said that the government has been delaying this price hike for several months even after significant increase in international oil prices. 

He announced some temporary relief measures to protect consumers from even higher price hikes. These include lowering the excise tax and cutting the custom service charge on imported petroleum products by 50 per cent.

Friday also said that without taking these actions, gasoline prices would have risen to approximately EC$18.82 per gallon, while diesel prices would have exceeded EC$17.70 per gallon.

The new prices will come into effect from Monday, June 29. Gasoline will now be sold at EC$18.31 per gallon, which is closer to the level that the PM previously indicated would have been reached without government intervention.

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