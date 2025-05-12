Sources revealed the suspected agents first targeted European countries by applying for citizenship through various programs.

According to reports, several suspected Russian nationals have been exposed while attempting to obtain alternative citizenship through fraudulent means. These individuals, reportedly involved in illegal businesses, sought new citizenships as part of a broader strategy to facilitate their questionable activities across international borders.

The sources revealed that these suspected agents initially targeted European nations, submitting applications for citizenship under various programs. However, European authorities, conducting due diligence, identified inconsistencies and potential risks associated with these individuals. Consequently, their applications were denied, and in many cases, they were banned from reapplying due to concerns about their backgrounds and intentions.

After that, they also attempted to secure citizenship in Malta and despite their efforts, the Maltese authorities also turned down their applications. The decision was reportedly based on intelligence assessments and security checks that flagged these individuals as high-risk applicants.

The agents have been identified as Christina, Vasily Istomin, Maxim Petrovich Zharkhov. Authorities have reportedly gathered substantial evidence linking them to fraudulent activities. Sources claim that these three were unable to secure either of European or Maltese citizenship which has further raised serious concerns about their intentions.

It is being said that investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to apprehend the suspects. Reportedly, these persons could be arrested at any moment now, pending further investigation and evidence.

Security experts warn that individuals seeking alternative citizenships under false identity pose a significant risk to national security, financial systems, and social stability. Countries around the world have been urged to tighten their vetting processes to prevent such exploitation of citizenship programs.

Sources have not disclosed further personal details about Christina, Vasily Istomin, Maxim Petrovich Zharkhov, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. However, the situation underscores growing concerns about the misuse of citizenship by investment programs by individuals with criminal or subversive backgrounds.

The European Union has already raised alarms about the risks associated with citizenship-by-investment schemes, particularly in smaller countries. In response to increasing pressure, several countries are revisiting their immigration and citizenship policies to ensure that only legitimate applicants are granted such privileges.

This latest exposure adds to a troubling pattern of suspected agents from various regions attempting to exploit global mobility systems for nefarious purposes. While it remains to be seen whether additional individuals connected to this network will be identified, authorities emphasize that investigations are ongoing and that international cooperation is crucial to addressing this emerging threat.