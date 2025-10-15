Dominica's Michele Henderson returns to World Creole Music Festival 2025

The festival runs from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, with tickets now available for fans.

Dominica: The island country will see the return of its most loved and talented artist - Michele Henderson, who will take center stage at the World Creole Music Festival 2025. As the Caribbean’s preeminent and very own very dynamic voice, Michele is set to perform in her unique style and stage presence at this year’s festival.

Michele Henderson has been at the top of the charts in the Caribbean music industry for many years. She performs a mix of Zouk, Jazz, RnB, and Creole soul. In each of her shows, one can enjoy the flavor, grace and energy of Dominica. Fans from across the region are always excited to hear her voice and feel the emotion and the story which she puts into every song.

Her appearance on the World Creole Music Festival stage will be the highlight of the festival. It is a stage to promote Creole music and culture, as it is the biggest event of the year in Dominica. The festival hosts local and international artists to entertain thousands of fans from all over the world. Michele’s performance will be a highlight of the event, as she represents the island’s pride and spirit.

World Creole Music Festival 2025

This year marks the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival which takes place from October 24 to October 26, 2025, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, marking the festival's silver jubilee.

The festival will be a celebration of passion and rhythm and will honor Dominica’s Creole culture. Tickets for the 2025 World Creole Music Festival are on sale as of now. This includes Season Passes, VIP Experiences, and Single Night Tickets, providing several options for fans to enjoy according to their preferences. Ticket sales are available at www.dominicafestivals.com.