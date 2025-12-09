Dominica to welcome nine cruise ships during second week of December

9th of December 2025

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has officially released the cruise schedule for the second week of December. Dominica will be welcoming nine cruise ships from December 8 - 14, 2025. Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the island nation to explore the stunning natural beauty, including its pristine beaches, World Heritage listed Morne Trois Pitons National Park, and Dominica’s cultural and historical sites like Kalinago Barana Aute.

Tourists will also get to try delicious local cuisines like La Bandera Dominicana, Sancocho, Tostones, Pica Pollo, and more. This influx of people will also boost and benefit local businesses like street vendors, tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, and craft shops. 

Dominica remains one of the fast growing eco-tourism and cruise destinations across the Caribbean region. Local companies are encouraged to prepare themselves for the approaching busy week.

Cruise Schedule - December 8 to 14

December 8 

  • MV Marella Explorer 

2,253 passengers 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 7 PM 

  • MV Celebrity Ascent 

3,260 passengers 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

December 10 

  • MV Valiant Lady 

3,350 passengers 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM 

  • MV Jewel of the Seas 

2,600 passengers 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

December 11 

  • MV Britannia 

4,250 passengers 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 6 AM, ETD: 6 PM December 12 

  • MV Aidasol 

2,686 passengers 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

December 13  

  • MV Marella Explorer 

2,253 passengers 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 6 PM 

December 14 

  • MV Coral Princess 

2,491 passengers 

Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 5 PM 

  • MV Aidaperla 

4,350 passengers 

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) 

ETA: 8 AM, ETD: 10 PM

