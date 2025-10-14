Dominica to honor Late Prime Ministers Roosevelt Douglas and Pierre Charles with National Award

Prime Minister Skerrit praised both leaders for their vision and courage, stating, 'This is a moment for the nation to honor two leaders who gave their all to our people.

14th of October 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will present a motion in Parliament on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, present a motion in Parliament to confer Dominica’s highest national honor on two former Prime Ministers. The late Prime Ministers Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles will be awarded this award, which is the country’s highest national honor.

This award was established in 1967 and is presented by the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica on behalf of the state. The award recognizes their contribution towards the people of Dominica by providing great service and leadership in developing the island nation. The honors will be presented during the 47th anniversary of Dominica’s Independence observance ceremony on November 3, 2025.

Both men played key roles in the growth of the country and worked to improve the lives of the citizens through social justice, better education, and community progress. Prime Minister Skerrit said that Rosie Douglas and Pierre Charles led the nation with “vision and courage.” 

He added, "This is a moment for the nation to honour two leaders who gave their all to our people. Their example continues to inspire our spirit of resilience and our collective pursuit of a stronger, more united Dominica.

Rosie Douglas came into power in February 2000 and served until his passing in office eight months later, on October 1, 2000. After his death, Pierre Charles took over on October 3, 2000 and served until his own passing on January 6, 2004. 

The Government of Dominica is encouraging all citizens to pay tribute to the work of these two leaders, who served the citizens and worked for unity and national progress.

George Henry

