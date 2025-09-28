Dominica: Sixteen families in Roseau South receive new modern, hurricane-resilient homes

Dominica: Sixteen families in Roseau South received the keys to new hurricane resistant houses during a special ceremony held in Eggleston on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The event marked the first official handover under the 2022 Modern Resilient Housing Programme, built in partnership with Montreal Management Consultants (MMC).

The ceremony was attended by Joseph Matthew, Acting President of the Commonwealth of Dominica; Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit; Minister for Housing and Urban Development Melissa Poponne-Skerrit; and Parliamentary Representative for Roseau South Shakira Hippolyte. Also present was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geoffrey Hanley along with other dignitaries.

A celebration of resilience and unity

Housing Minister Poponne-Skerrit addressed the people of the Dominica and the families who received the keys. She described the day as a celebration of resilience and unity. She said that the new homes are modern, safe, and built to stand up to a Category 5 hurricane. “It is projects like this, projects that elevate lives, that bring security, that restore dignity and hope among our people,” noted Housing Minister Skerrit.

The Minister said that the housing project had faced challenges with land acquisition and higher construction costs due to retaining walls, but with persistence, they managed to complete the project. She explained that over 500 applications for the 16 were received, highlighting the great demand in the area.

Each unit has a 3 bedroom design with modern layouts and reinforced structures. Minister Poponne-Skerrit said that the homes would normally cost over $400,000 or over $2,000 per month in rent. Instead, the government is handing them to the families in need for free.

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Ministry of Housing has built over 2,900 homes and repaired over 6,000 across the island. The Minister of Housing also confirmed that over 240 more homes will be distributed across various communities in the coming months. These include Scott’s Head, Woodford Hill, Canefield, Penville, Paix Bouche, Vieille Case, Trafalgar, Pointe Michel, Dubique, and Grand Bay.

Prime Minister Skerrit was recognized for his vision in making housing a core part of Dominica’s recovery and development. Minister Poponne-Skerrit also lauded the MMC team, project managers, and ministry staff for their dedication. She urged the new homeowners to be proud of their homes, improve their surroundings, and to see the houses as investments for their children and grandchildren.