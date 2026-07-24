Dominica names six-member team for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Olympic champion Thea LaFond-Gadson will lead Dominica's six-member delegation to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where three athletes will compete in athletics and swimming.

24th of July 2026

Dominica: Commonwealth Sport Dominica has announced a six-member delegation that will represent Dominica at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, which is scheduled for July 23 to August 2, 2026.

According to a press release from the organization, the contingent consists of three athletes and three officials. 

Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist Thea LaFond-Gadson will be representing Nature Isle in athletics. Dennick Luke will compete in the 400m hurdles and Jasmine Schofield will be competing in swimming.

The delegation also includes three officials who will support the athletes at Glasgow. Athletic official Aaron Gladson and swimming official Shaminey Walsh-Dupuis will accompany the athletes while Chester Letang will serve as Chef de Mission.

LaFond-Gadson has been selected as Dominica’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony. She will be the first Dominican woman to compete at three consecutive Commonwealth Games.

Schofield will also make history as the first Dominican woman to compete in swimming at the Commonwealth Games. 

She delivered an impressive performance as she qualified for five finals at the Pan American Championships earlier this year. Schofield also served as the baton bearer during the King’s Baton Relay for Dominica.

Luke will be the first Dominican to compete in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Sport Dominica stated that he qualified for the competition after setting a new national record. 

Billy Doctrove, President of Commonwealth Sport Dominica expressed confidence in the team despite its small size.

While the team is small, it is composed of athletes who regularly compete on the international stage, and the selected athletes are of very high caliber,” he said.

Glasgow 2026 will be the fourth Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Scotland. The opening ceremony will be held at the OVO Hydro and will mark the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games that an opening ceremony has been staged entirely within an indoor arena.

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