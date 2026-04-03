Dominica: Government refutes claims, says airport quarrying is only for basalt, no copper or gold

Permanent Secretary emphasized that no copper, gold, or other minerals are being mined, and all environmental and safety measures are being followed.

Reginald Severin, Permanent Secretary of the Housing Ministry issued a statement regarding Stonefield Quarry and Crushing Plant Project to clarify that no mining of copper, gold or other minerals is taking place at the site of the international airport. He mentioned that the project is only pursuing extraction of basalt, which is a common construction material.

He stated the main aim of the project is to support the construction of the Dominica International Airport at Concord. This will help transform air connectivity in Dominica and expand the economic opportunities on the island.

Moreover, no illegal mining of precious or commercial minerals is taking place under the project. The project is also being carried out responsibly and through sustainable methods.

The project has to supply necessary construction materials for the airport’s taxiway, runway, and tunnel infrastructure. Through the official statement, Severin clarified the misinformation being spread by few, that under this project no extraction of copper, gold or any other metals is taking place.

He further explained quarrying basalt from the site is a legal process under the Mines and Minerals Act and it is normal during major construction projects. Before the implementation of the Stonefield Quarry and Crushing Plant Project it had undergone an extensive approval process under the physical planning act. Such as submission and review of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and technical review were also given by the multiple agencies.

A public consultation activity held with community stakeholders for the feedback purpose towards the project. The administration has looked into issues raised by the residents and addressed them through mitigation measures such as sedimentation of ponds, drainage systems, buffer zones near protected forest areas and monitoring systems designed to prevent water and soil contamination.

Additionally, he mentioned the Stop Order was issued in December 2025 to ensure the project should be worked with proper and legal compliance. After the Stop order Stonefield Quarry and Crushing Plant Project were divided into two phases. For the Crushing Plant component revised submissions were made in December 2025 and for the Quarry component of the project revised submissions were made in February 2026.

On March 6, 2026 permission was granted for installation of the crushing plant and the Quarry component is still under review.

The administration assured communities that during both the projects the Stonefield Quarry and Crushing Plant Project and Dominica International Airport proper measures will be taken. PS Severin has reiterated that work on the Quarry and Crushing Plant Project will move forward with strict legal compliance.