Belize: Shooting claims life of Moses Almendarez; Investigation ongoing

Several shots were fired in the area, leaving residents in a state of shock and fear.

Belize: In a tragic gun accident in Belize city, a man lost his life after a shooting incident took place on Sunday evening, September 28, 2025, near Antelope Street, around 7:36 pm. The victim has been identified as Moses Almendarez.

According to police reports, several shots were fired in the area which left residents in a state of shock and fear. Police and emergency response teams immediately arrived at the scene and found Almendarez lying motionless on the ground. Despite efforts by the medical teams to save him, he was pronounced dead.

Another woman was also shot and injured during the same incident, who was rushed to a nearby local hospital for immediate medical care. The exact details of her condition remain unknown as she stays hospitalized for further treatment and check-ups.

Investigation and related incidents

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the shooting case. No known motive or circumstances that led to these events that day are yet known by the police. Witnesses are being interviewed for any additional details that may have been overlooked during the preliminary investigation.

Another similar incident took place in the Southside with gunfire reported at Rivero Street and George Street. A man was found stabbed on Rivero Street, who was pronounced dead despite emergency response teams’ efforts to save him. Police are also investigating these cases in a way to determine if they are linked to each other or were conducted independently.

Residents of the impacted neighborhoods are sharing their concerns about the repeated violence in the city. Many are calling for more robust security measures to be put in place. “Serge of violence in coming and nobody will do nothing ..,.the system is break in the inside,” said one of the locals on social media.

Netizens are also giving their condolences and support for the family and friends of the deceased’s victims. “My deepest condolences to his family,” shared a resident on Facebook, while another one wrote, “RiP Cuzz...gone but not forgotten.”