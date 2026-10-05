Barbados Open Water Festival 2026 to welcome swimmers from around the world

The November festival will feature practice swims, races across four distances and social activities at Carlisle Bay, attracting recreational swimmers, Masters competitors and elite athletes.

Barbados: The 12th edition of the Barbados Open Water Festival (BOWF) is set to welcome hundreds of swimmers from across the world. The festival will run from November 4 to 8, 2026.

It will be held at Carlisle Bay, where swimmers will undergo training ahead of the major competition. The event is meant for people at different experience levels - from those trying Open Water swimming for the first time to the Masters swimmers and elite athletes.

The first three days of the event will be dedicated to conducting practice swims and learning about the environment. The first swim will be on November 4, in Carlisle Bay, covering a distance of about 2 km. On November 5, the participants will swim at Batts Rock Beach before they finish training in the water in Carlisle Bay on November 6.

The races will begin on November 7 with the 1.5 km event and the untimed 1.5 Kilometer "Just for Fun" swim. The longer races in the festival will be held on November 8, including the 10K, 3.3K and 5K events. The 10 km event is scheduled to start at 7 am.

The 10 km race will consist of six laps around Carlisle Bay, where each lap measures 1.67 km. Participants competing for recognition within their age group can also win awards and completion medals.

Safety arrangements will include lifeguards, medical practitioners, volunteers, kayakers, paddleboarders and escort boats. There will also be assistance from the Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Coast Guard.

According to the organizers, the festival in 2025 featured nearly 600 participants from 25 different countries, indicating its growing popularity and recognition among sports fans all around the world since it was first launched in 2013.

The event also includes dinners, beach gatherings, and other social activities, offering foreign athletes an opportunity to explore more than just the festival.