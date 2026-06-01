Antigua police arrest man in All Saints drug operation, seize cannabis

Police in Antigua and Barbuda arrested a 34-year-old man in All Saints after coordinated operations with the K-9 Unit, seizing more than 100 grams of cannabis and additional bulk quantities.

Antigua and Barbuda: Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man from All Saints following a series of coordinated drug enforcement operations conducted on Friday, May 29, by lawmen in All Saints and Liberta. Officers have seized 104.1 grams of cannabis and an additional one pound of cannabis.

According to police reports, the officers attached to the police Narcotics Department, with operational support from the specialized K-9 Unit conducted a series of joint operations on Friday, May 29, to disrupt all the illegal or drugs activities across the nation.

Reportedly, the officers connected to the police K-9 unit conducted their first operation in All Saints, where they alerted the rest of the officers about the presence of illegal drugs in a property. Following which the officers conducted a thorough search of the premises which led to the discovery of approximately one pound of cannabis. The officers then immediately seized the illicit substance for further investigation.

In a separate operation during a same operational sweep, officers conducted a search of the premises located in All Saints where they discovered a 34-year-old with the possession of 104.1 grams of cannabis.

The officers then quickly intercepted the illegal drugs and arrested the man before transporting him to the Police Headquarters along with the seized substances.

Further police reports claimed that officers have extended their operation into Liberta, where additional checks were carried out by the officers as part of their ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal drugs activities and broader efforts to target drug distribution networks.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda emphasized that they will remain committed to protect the people of the nation and sustained enforcement operations aimed at reducing the availability of illegal narcotics. They further stated that enhancing public safety across communities is their top priority and they will work effortlessly to prove their saying.

Authorities stated that, officers are interrogating the man whom they arrested in connection with drugs and are investigating how people are getting these banned substances.