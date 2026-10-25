Anguilla nominated for most desirable Island at Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2026

Anguilla has been nominated for Most Desirable Island (Worldwide) at the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, with voting closing on October 27 ahead of the November 4 awards ceremony in London.

25th of October 2026

Anguilla has been nominated for the Most Desirable Island (Worldwide) category in Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2026, allowing travelers to acknowledge Anguilla as an attractive island due to its natural beauty and traveling experience.

The island is known for its beautiful sandy beaches, blue waters, luxury hotels, and friendly hospitality that makes it attractive to foreign tourists. Its cultural background and different tourist attractions also play a role in drawing international travelers.

The nomination reflects the importance of Anguilla as a place that offers tourists some leisure time with its beaches and Caribbean culture. “An island where barefoot luxury meets breathtaking natural beauty, world-class hospitality, rich culture, and unforgettable experiences,” stated Anguilla’s tourism authority.

Officials are encouraging supporters and tourists to vote for their island. “Now, we invite you to be part of this exciting recognition and celebrate all that makes Anguilla truly extraordinary,” read their official Facebook post.

Voting can be done via Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards website: https://www.wanderlustmagazine.com/. The last day to vote is October 27, 2026. Winners will be announced on November 4 at a ceremony at the National Gallery in London.

The 2025 edition of the awards recorded a total votes of 4.9 million by over 200,000 readers. Organizers are expecting more than 250,000 readers to cast their votes this year.

Other Caribbean destinations nominated for the Most Desirable Island (Worldwide) includes St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands. Nations named for this category outside the Caribbean include St. Helena, Maui, and Taiwan among others.

In 2025, Japan won the Most Desirable Country (World) award, with places like Tokyo and Kyoto continuing to attract more visitors while offering a mix of traditional and modern experiences.

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