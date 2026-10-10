Antigua and Barbuda Art Week returns November 11-18 with island-wide events
Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2026 will feature exhibitions, workshops, fashion, performances and public art installations, with more than 30 local artists expected to showcase their work.
10th of October 2026
Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda will organize the 4th Art Week event from November 11 to 18, 2026. It will feature painting exhibitions, workshops, fashion shows, traditional performances, and cultural activities across the island.
The Art Week is being organized by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and will feature artists, galleries, designers, and creative groups. It will offer visitors a chance to explore the culture of Antigua and Barbuda through its contemporary art while giving local creatives opportunities to showcase their work and reach new audiences.
According to the schedule of the week, some of the events include Art After Dark, a new evening art tour, along with cultural presentations centred on the traditional Jam Bull figure, public art installations, and expanded exhibition spaces.
Symphony of Colours will be the first event taking place on November 11 at Redcliffe Quay. The historic area will host an evening of art, music, local cuisine, and cultural performances to launch the week-long celebration.
The Rootz Krokus Collective will host Out of the Krokus Bag, which involves storytelling, poetry, dance, and drama performances that are themed around Caribbean history and folklore.
A preview will feature the Jam Bull and provide audiences with insights into the traditions that are commonly presented. Redcliffe Quay will also act as an important focal point for visitors attending the festival's exhibitions and creative spaces.
The festival will also feature Dual Thresholds public art project, showcasing artist-designed doors that represent the culture and heritage of Antigua and Barbuda. Visitors arriving at V.C. Bird International Airport will be able to view installations together with winning entries from the Rising Stars of Art student competition.
ABTA Art Week will also feature its main exhibition from the airport to the E.T. Henry Gallery on Redcliffe Quay. It will display artworks from more than 30 artists from Antigua and Barbuda.
The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority said that the carnival will enable local artists to display their works, meet the public, and earn their living through various creative activities.
Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2026 schedule
November 11: Symphony of Colours opening celebration
November 12: The Rising Stars of Art
November 12: Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies Exhibition
November 12: Out of the Krokus Bag Jam Bull mask-making workshop and demonstrations students edition
November 12: Good Humans 268 sustainable art workshop
November 12: Out of the Krokus Bag Jam Bull mask-making workshop and demonstrations
November 13: Art trail bus tour
November 13: Bind your story: A personalised notebook-making workshop
November 13: Out of the Krokus Bag open mic, spoken word, poetry
November 14: Heritage quay artisan market
November 14: Out of the Krokus Bag wood sculpting workshop
November 14: Art Battle
November 14: Flavours & Canvas
November 15: Chill and Paint
November 15: Poetry theatre
November 15: Be (Fashion and art)
November 16: Artists’ lecture
November 17: Art trail bus tour
November 17: Out of the Krokus Bag (Collective performance: memories of Wadadli)
November 17: Out of the Krokus Bag (Closing performance: The complete Jam Bull experience)
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