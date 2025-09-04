Andrew Holness makes history with third consecutive win as Jamaica’s Prime Minister

Dr Andrew Holness has made history by becoming the second Prime Minister in Jamaica’s history to win three consecutive terms, securing a narrow victory in the 2025 General Elections.

Leading the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Andrew Holness secured in for the another term and secured a narrow majority in the 63-seat, House of Representatives. The 2025 elections took place on Wednesday, Sept 03, 2025 with a polling contesting a very close battle.

As per the preliminary results, Andrew Holness of JLP retained the St. Andrew West Central seat in 2025 General Elections. Based on the tallies Holness secured 7,054 votes whereas the Paul Buchanan of People’s National Party (PNP) secured 4,953 votes.

Former Senator and Minister of State for Tourism – Delano Seiveright holds victory in the St. Andrew Nort Central constituency.

The Preliminary results show that Seiveright has secured 2,500 votes, more than his competitor, Christopher Henry of PNP. His win reflected a great support that was drawn strongly from the inner-city pockets of the constituency, and also from its middle-class and influenced neighbourhoods.

Jamaica Labour Party defeated the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) led by Mark Golding, which lost elections with fewer seats. JLP’s campaign was majorly focused on economic issues, crime and allegations of corruption against the party.

Earlier, during the last elections held in 2020, Andrew Holness defeated Patrick Roberts of PNP with 64.72% of total 11,124 votes casted.

Considering this achievement, Andrew Holness received greetings and wishes from various parts of the country and the world. Allen Chastanet, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia congratulated him on his win and said that this victory is more than a political achievement, it’s a clear reflection of the hope and confidence that the people of Jamaica have in their leadership.

Chastanet added that he is looking forward to seeing Holness building a future of unity, opportunity and prosperity for all Jamaicans.