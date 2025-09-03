Affordable weekly flights to St Kitts and Nevis introduced by American Airlines, JetBlue and Caribbean Airlines

Three international airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Caribbean Airlines are now offering affordable, non-stop flights to St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesdays, providing a significant boost to the nation's tourism and economy.

St Kitts and Nevis: Three international airlines are offering additional flight services at affordable prices to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesdays, every week. The flights start at fares as low as $154 for one way and $358 for round-way trips. Airlines offering these non-stop flight services are - American Airlines, JetBlue, and Caribbean Airlines.

These low-cost flights will enhance St Kitts' tourism while also improving economic development for the Federation as a whole. Moreover, the surge in visitors will also profit local businesses like hotel owners, taxi services, tourist guide services, and street vendors.

According to the details provided by the Tourism Authority, the flights to be made available will include routes like John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS), and Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport. All the flights will arrive at the Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International Airport in St Kitts.

The first international carrier to offer non-stop flights to St Kitts on Tuesdays is American Airlines. The flights will operate from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Tickets will be available for as cheap as $159 for one-way from September 9 - 30 and $358 for round trip from September 9-16 and September 16-23.

The next airline to provide these additional flight services is JetBlue, with flights operating from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Services will be available for $154 for one-way trip on September 11, 16, 18, 21, 25, 28 and $343 from September 14-21 and September 21-28 for one-way trip.

Caribbean Airlines will offer extra non-stop flights on Tuesdays from the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS) to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Tickets are available at $210 for a one way trip on September 12 and 28 and $406 from September 12-19 and 23-30 for one way trips.

In addition, Caribbean Airlines will also be offering these services from Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport in Barbados to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. The single way ticket price starts at $189 as of September 20.