Affordable weekly flights to St Kitts and Nevis introduced by American Airlines, JetBlue and Caribbean Airlines

Three international airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Caribbean Airlines are now offering affordable, non-stop flights to St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesdays, providing a significant boost to the nation's tourism and economy.

3rd of September 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Three international airlines are offering additional flight services at affordable prices to St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesdays, every week. The flights start at fares as low as $154 for one way and $358 for round-way trips. Airlines offering these non-stop flight services are - American Airlines, JetBlue, and Caribbean Airlines. 

These low-cost flights will enhance St Kitts' tourism while also improving economic development for the Federation as a whole. Moreover, the surge in visitors will also profit local businesses like hotel owners, taxi services, tourist guide services, and street vendors.

According to the details provided by the Tourism Authority, the flights to be made available will include routes like John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS), and Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport. All the flights will arrive at the Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International Airport in St Kitts.

International Airlines

The first international carrier to offer non-stop flights to St Kitts on Tuesdays is American Airlines. The flights will operate from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Tickets will be available for as cheap as $159 for one-way from September 9 - 30 and $358 for round trip from September 9-16 and September 16-23. 

The next airline to provide these additional flight services is JetBlue, with flights operating from John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Services will be available for $154 for one-way trip on September 11, 16, 18, 21, 25, 28 and $343 from September 14-21 and September 21-28 for one-way trip.

Caribbean Airlines will offer extra non-stop flights on Tuesdays from the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS) to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. Tickets are available at $210 for a one way trip on September 12 and 28 and $406 from September 12-19 and 23-30 for one way trips. 

In addition, Caribbean Airlines will also be offering these services from Grantley Adams International (BGI) Airport in Barbados to Robert L. Bradshaw (SKB) International. The single way ticket price starts at $189 as of September 20. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Caribbean leaders visit Grenada, showcases unity among small island nations. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean leaders visit Grenada, showcases unity among small island nations

12th of July 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: 31-year-old sentenced to 2 weeks prison for exposing private part to female officer. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Antigua and Barbuda: 31-year-old sentenced to 2 weeks prison for exposing private part to female officer

21st of June 2024

‘Multiverse’ Superyacht spotted near St Vincent; netizens reacted. Picture Credits: Boat International

‘Multiverse’ Superyacht spotted near St Vincent; netizens react

13th of February 2024

JCF crime report released, claimed 19% reduction as compared to 2023.

JCF reports crime reduction: 19% drop in murders, 13 reported last week, totaling 46

23rd of January 2024

Weather update: December 31, 2023.

TTMS shares cloudy weather with showers for T&T, Lesser Antilles

31st of December 2023

Saint Lucia: Politician Jeremiah Norbert emphasises passion and progress || Picture Courtesy: Jeremiah Norbert

Saint Lucia: Politician Jeremiah Norbert emphasises passion and progress

23rd of August 2023

PM Mia Amor Mottley.

Soaring COVID infections in Barbados

1st of January 2022

Antigua and Barbuda plans to use stem cell therapy for treating COVID patients

16th of November 2021