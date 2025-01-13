Dominica: Arawak House of Culture to soon have waterproof roof

The agreement was signed between Gloria Joseph, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development and the company’s Director, Kamlesh Sharma.

Dominica- The Arawak House of Culture, which had been destroyed in Hurricane Maria in 2017, will soon get a waterproof roof making it a perfect fit for hosting national events such as Independence Day celebrations, carnivals and Emancipation celebrations, as the Government of Dominica has signed an agreement with a private contractor to undertake this project.

The agreement was signed between Gloria Joseph, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development and the company’s Director, Kamlesh Sharma. The signed agreement entails a total cost of EC$113,000. The project will see a total transformation of the centre making it fit for organizing events at scale.



The Arawak House of Culture had been devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Hurricane Maria had destroyed the air conditioning, the electrical system and the sound equipment along with plumbing and painting of the Arawak House of Culture. In order to restore the building to its original state the Government of Dominica had spent a total amount of EC$736,000 on restoration and revamping of the building a few years ago.

Now the latest waterproofing project will ensure that the remaining work that is currently underway at the centre is also completed soon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Arawak House of Culture will soon be renamed in honor of a prominent cultural icon. This announcement was made by the Prime Minister during a special interview that was broadcast from DBS Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that the project being undertaken by the government of Dominica is likely to be completed soon as all plans have been approved and put into action. He said that there was no shortage of funds and various contracts have already been awarded to the local companies which are undertaking the renovation work on a war footing.

It is to be mentioned that funds for the Restoration project of the Arawak House of Culture have been secured from the People's Republic of China. During the radio interview the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Chinese ambassador to the Dominica Chu Maoming for helping the nation rebuild the Arawak House of Culture.