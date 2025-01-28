Super Bowl Hero Joshua Williams pays tribute to St Kitts and Nevis with custom jacket

The custom-made jacket representing St Kitts and Nevis, worn by Joshua Williams is designed with sleek lines and intricate detailing, embodying the vibrant culture of the Federation.

Super Bowl winning Cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Joshua Williams paid a heart-warming tribute to St Kitts and Nevis by donning a custom leather jacket showcasing St Kitts and Nevis' flag. His appearance in the jacket made waves across the social media as the Caribbeans are pouring love on him for embracing and showcasing his heritage.

This appearance in the jacket occurred during his match against Buffalo Bills, where his team won the game by 3 points, defeating the Bills who scored 29 scores.

Jacket worn by Joshua Williams highlights essence of St Kitts and Nevis

The custom-made jacket representing St Kitts and Nevis, worn by Joshua Williams is designed with sleek lines and intricate detailing, embodying the vibrant culture of the Federation. The bold use of the red, yellow, green, and black colors, along with the twin stars from the national flag, made it a striking homage to his Caribbean heritage.

The jacket represented the St Kitts and Nevis flag in the front showing ‘Nevisians and Kittians’ on the left and the right sides respectively, which was well complimented by the wordings on the back, stating, “In the cradle of the Caribbean where we nurture not just talents but superstars. St Kitts and Nevis: where dreams take flight and ordinary becomes extraordinary.” The jacket also included the date of St Kitts and Nevis Independence Day, i.e., 9-19-83.

Joshua Williams' jacket

PM Terrance Drew gives a shout out to Joshua Williams

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew gave a shoutout to Joshua Williams. He also extended his best wishes to the player for his upcoming matches. “Just want to give a shoutout to our very own Joshua Williams, who has already won two Super Bowls and is going for a third with the Kansas City Chiefs! We are so proud of you, and the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis is behind you.”

Williams also replied to the post shared by PM Terrance Drew on his Instagram story, stating, “much love for the land.”

Just want to give a shoutout to our very own Joshua Williams, who has already won two Super Bowls and is going for a third with the @Chiefs!



We are so proud of you, and the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis is behind you.#StKittsAndNevisProud pic.twitter.com/i0gazYiu8k — Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew (@TerranceDrewSKN) January 27, 2025

Joshua William’s connection with St Kitts and Nevis

Joshua Williams is the son of George Williams, a national who resided in Molineux before migrating to the United States to live. He was born in US, but has always been a huge supporter and lover of the Federation. Emphasising on the jacket, Williams note that this jacket is his way of saying thank you to the place that has made him.

He added that everything he is today is completely because of the values, culture, and inspiration that he has received and learnt from St. Kitts and Nevis. The player aimed at continuing to represent St Kitts and Nevis on and off the football field.

His last visit to St Kitts and Nevis was in 2023, where he was welcomed by the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister, Geoffrey Hanley and the Ambassador in the Ministry of Sports, Kenneth Douglas, at the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport. The player explored the roots to the twin-island Federation and aimed at continuing to celebrate it.