Shocking Couva School attack caught on camera highlights growing crisis in student violence and mistaken identity

The attackers changed out of their school uniforms at a nearby Starbucks to avoid recognition before carrying out the assault.

Trinidad and Tobago: A brutal attack outside the Holy Faith Convent in Couva on Tuesday has brought up issues of increasing school violence, premeditated student attacks, and the role of social media in sparking the voilence. According to reports, a teenage girl was attacked and severely beaten by a group of five girls from Couva West Secondary School, leaving her critically injured.

In a social media incident which set this off, one girl reportedly called out to another that she was "ugly". The group of girls which includes three sisters, a cousin and two other girls (5 of which are from Couva West Secondary School) reportedly changed their uniforms at a nearby Starbucks after school hours. They stayed in their undershirts and tights to avoid being recognized.

After changing, they went barefoot to the Couva Convent where they attacked and dragged a female student out of the school’s gate onto the road and beat her severely. The shocking assault was seen by passersby and in the end was finally stopped when an adult and two of the victim's schoolmates intervened.

Moreover, two of the female students of the Preysal Secondary School also distracted the security guard at the gate while the other five had the victim out of the school premises. The entire scene was recorded by another female student.

In addition, a voice note has been found by the police in which one of the suspects, reportedly bragged about the beating and has been sending threats to the girl who was the original target.

Police Investigation

The Couva Police Station is actively investigating the crime scene. Police are expected to check the CCTV footage from Starbucks to identify and confirm the movements of the suspects before the attack.

After the police investigation, it was found out that the girl beaten was not the intended target but was mistaken for another student involved in the online dispute. The targeted student left the school premises earlier than expected.