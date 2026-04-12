Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana agree on trade and economic partnership

The two countries have agreed to deepen cooperation on trade, energy, food security and development following high-level talks in Port of Spain.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Guyana’s President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, formally agreed on a comprehensive economic and trade boost intended to benefit both nations through a deeper bilateral integration on April 10.

This partnership was announced and formalized on Friday, April 10, 2026, when both heads met with each other at a high-level meeting at the Red House in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. During a meeting, both leaders discussed some key areas including food security, energy integration, technology exchange, and human capital development.

Senior government officials from both nations also participated in the talks, reinforcing the importance of the partnership at the highest levels.

Talking about the outcome of high-level bilateral talks, Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated that “both the countries are joining hands and are collaborating with each other to strengthen economic and development ties between both the nations.”

“A joint working group will be established to address longstanding barriers to trade and improve competitiveness between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana,” Kamla revealed during the meeting. She also stated that “this new initiative will unlock further new opportunities across the countries involving private sector stakeholders.”

She also discussed her plan to pay an official visit to Guyana to advance these agreements which can deepen the cooperation and will provide tangible benefits to the citizens of both the countries.

Speaking about the mutual respect and regional ties, Prime Minister Kamla highlighted that the "new era" agenda will provide Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana a relationship where both the nation will help each other in their territorial issues and also in other sectors including food security, economic growth, energy integration, technology exchange, etc.

The Prime Minister of T&T also acknowledged and thanked Guyana’s President for his official visit to discuss issues affecting the nations and for their support on issues like territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The announcement follows a new push from the government from both nations to expand regional ties or influence and economic integration focusing on strengthening countries' energy, trade, and innovation.