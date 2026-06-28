St. Vincent Launches Executive Air Cargo Service Through Argyle International Airport

St. Vincent and Grenadines: The Argyle International Airport has officially announced the launch of Executive Air’s new air cargo service. This enhancement is expected to upgrade the island’s aviation infrastructure and facilitate transport.



The cargo service is going to support St. Vincent’s hospitality and tourism sector by providing increased access to imported goods. Economic growth and regional connectivity will also be enhanced because of the introduction of the new cargo service.



The Executive Air has connected St. Vincent and Grenadines to a highly expansive regional network across several Caribbean destinations, including Anguilla, Aruba, Bequia, Bonaire, Canouan, Carriacou, Curacao, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grand Cayman, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, San Juan, Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Croix, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Maarten, St. Thomas, Virgin Gorda, Tortola, Antigua, and the Bahamas.



In a statement about the launch, AIA officials suggested the customers to contact Executive Air directly before moving forward with cargo shipments, because some destinations throughout this vast network have special requirements for incoming freight.



According to official reports, the launch has created ‘massive export pipelines’ which will help to create new opportunities for local farmers to export produce and reach international markets.