St. Kitts to welcome Explora III and Norwegian Bliss for first-ever Cruise calls in November
Port Zante is set for a busy November, with vessels including Queen Mary 2, Arvia, Viking Sea and Celebrity Apex among those scheduled to visit Basseterre during the cruise season.
21st of October 2026
St. Kitts and Nevis: Explora III will make its inaugural visit to St. Kitts on November 3, during the busy cruise season running from October 22 to November 30, 2026.
Based on the St. Kitts cruise schedule, the ship will be arriving at 9:00 am and leaving at 7:00 pm. The ship operates under Explora Journeys, which is the luxurious travel line of the MSC Group.
Norwegian Bliss will also make its maiden call in St. Kitts on November 14. It is expected to dock at Port Zante at 9:00 am and depart to continue its journey to its next destination at 6:00 pm.
Cruise ships will arrive regularly in Basseterre, the capital city of St. Kitts, in November. These include Queen Mary 2, Arvia, Viking Sea, Norwegian Prima, MSC Opera, Coral Princess and Celebrity Apex.
Many ships are expected to arrive on the same day. On November 6, Valiant Lady, Vision of the Seas and Star Clippers will dock in Port Zante, while Celebrity Apex, Mein Schiff 2, MSC Meraviglia and Seabourn Ovation will arrive on November 25.
Cruise Passengers arriving in Basseterre can visit the shopping and dining places at Port Zante and arrange tours to explore the island.
St. Kitts Cruise Ship Schedule
October 22: Star of the Seas
October 24: Carnival Dream
October 28: Mein Schiff 2
November 1: Mein Schiff 1
November 3: Explora III
November 4: Oceania Vista, Arvia
November 5: Coral Princess, Allure of the Seas
November 6: Vision of the Seas, Valiant Lady, Star Clippers
November 7: Zuiderdam, Carnival Pride
November 8: Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 5, Oceania Vista
November 10: Seven Seas Splendor, Adventure of the Seas, Arvia
November 11: Coral Princess, Mein Schiff 2, AIDAbella
November 12: Majestic Princess, Artania
November 13: Sapphire Princess, Valiant Lady, Silver Shadow, Vision of the Seas
November 14: MSC Opera, Norwegian Bliss
November 16: MSC Poesia, Marella Explorer 2
November 17: AIDADiva, Star Pride, Rotterdam, Azamara Journey, Marella Voyager
November 18: Britannia, Viking Sea
November 19: Valiant Lady, Norwegian Prima
November 20: Vision of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Star Clippers
November 22: Oceania Vista, Marella Discovery, Coral Princess
November 23: Queen Mary 2, Marella Explorer 2, AIDAperla, Explora III
November 24: Arvia, Norwegian Breakaway, AIDAbella, Explorer of the Seas
November 25: Celebrity Apex, Mein Schiff 2, MSC Meraviglia, Seabourn Ovation
November 26: Valiant Lady, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra
November 27: Seabourn Quest, MSC Opera, Costa Favolosa
November 28: Viking Sea
November 29: Celebrity Eclipse
November 30: MSC Seaview, Celebrity Constellation
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