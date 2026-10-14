St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew cleared to resume duties after rehabilitation

Drew announced the development during a national address on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, confirming that his doctors had examined him and cleared him to return to work.

14th of October 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has received medical clearance to resume his full responsibilities as leader of St. Kitts and Nevis after completing his inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation.

The announcement was made by PM Drew during a national address on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. He confirmed that he had been examined by his doctors and declared fit to return to work.

Dr. Drew started his address by thanking God for his recovery and expressing his appreciation to members of the public who showed love and concern for him when he was being treated at the hospital. He acknowledged all the prayers, calls, and messages he got during this time, which helped him through a difficult period.

He also recognized the medical professionals who treated him at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, along with healthcare teams in Martinique and Miami. PM Drew also expressed gratitude to the staff members from the French and American embassies for their assistance.

In his absence, the Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and other cabinet ministers handled the government affairs. PM Drew thanked them for ensuring that there was no disruption in public administration and national programmes.

The Prime Minister was also grateful to his wife, son, mother and sisters for their support throughout his recovery.

Using this address as an opportunity, PM Drew emphasized his government's commitment towards the development of various projects. These include a 50-megawatt solar project, geothermal development in Nevis, improvements in water access through desalination, and the development of the Basseterre High School.

He also mentioned the Greenhouse Village Initiative, which seeks to enhance local food production and decrease the reliance of the country on agricultural imports.

Progress is not just about government. It is about all of us. It is about a collective national effort. It is about neighbors helping neighbors. It is about believing again. It is about us working together for the betterment of all,” noted the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also announced plans to travel to Washington DC for US-Caribbean Dialogue on October 15, 2026. It will give him an opportunity to engage directly with high-ranking American officials on matters affecting the Caribbean. His interests include energy security, investments, national security, healthcare and economic opportunities for the people.

The meeting in Washington is expected to take place before his return to the Federation, although he did not announce a specific date for his return.

The Prime Minister described his recovery as a significant personal experience which increased his gratitude towards his family, his religion and the people of his country. He said that this experience has strengthened his determination to serve his nation.

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