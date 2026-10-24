St. Kitts and Nevis approves citizenship route for overseas descendants

A new citizenship amendment in St. Kitts and Nevis will allow eligible overseas-born descendants of citizens who became nationals at Independence to apply for citizenship from November 2, 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government has introduced the St. Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which introduces a new citizenship route for eligible descendants of Kittitians and Nevisians living abroad.

The Bill was approved in the National Assembly on October 23, marking a major step for families whose ancestral ties connect them to the Federation but are not citizens under the current law. The application process will commence on November 2, subject to the approval required regulations.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley supported the reform in Parliament, saying that citizenship is a chance for those living outside the country to connect with their homeland and contribute to its future.

The amendment will create a new path of citizenship for those who were born overseas after September 19, 1983, whose parent(s) or grandparent(s) became citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis at Independence.

It will help diaspora descendants claim citizenship through ancestral ties which was not possible under the previous law. Eligibility will depend on meeting the requirements and providing the necessary documents.

As of now, no submission date for the applications have been set by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Applications can start being received from Monday, November 2, under the new Section 3A.

Application forms will be available through the Ministry of National Security, Immigration and Citizenship in Basseterre, the ministry’s website and St. Kitts and Nevis diplomatic mission overseas. Plans are also being made for online card payments. Diplomatic missions overseas are expected to help applicants living outside the Federation.

Relevant documents may include the birth certificate of the applicant; birth certificate of the parent or grandparent who is living in St. Kitts and Nevis; proof of citizenship of the relative; marriage certificates that proves connection of family members whose surnames have been changed.

This is not the final checklist of the documents. The government is expected to share the list of the necessary documents, application form, and fees through relevant regulations.