St. Kitts and Nevis: Acting PM Hanley highlights Jobs, Economic Growth and Cost-of-Living Support in 2027 Budget

St. Kitts and Nevis projects average annual economic growth of 3.5% from 2027 to 2030, with skills development, investment and household support among the priorities discussed during budget consultations.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley underscored the importance of the 2027 budget of St. Kitts and Nevis to foster economic growth, generate employment, and support for households struggling with increased expenses.

He made the remarks during St. Kitts and Nevis’s public consultations on its 2027 national budget on October 20, 2026. The event was held under the theme “Investing strategically, strengthening resilience, delivering for the people.”

Hanley said, “One important measure of progress is whether a young person can look ahead and see a future worth working towards in St Kitts and Nevis.”

The Acting Prime Minister said that construction, renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and IT require skilled workers.

He called for increased collaboration among schools, training institutions, and employers. Businesses should help identify the skills they need and provide chances to gain work experience to others.

The government has estimated the economic growth at 2.6 per cent for 2026. Average annual growth is forecast to be 3.5 per cent between 2027 and 2030.

The construction sector is expected to rise by 5.7 per cent in 2026. This sector contributes 13.9 per cent to GDP, making it the largest sector of the economy in terms of GDP.

The hotels and restaurants sector is forecast to expand by 1.7 per cent this year, supported by increased airlift and tourism promotion. The agricultural sector and fisheries are expected to have an average annual growth of 7.9 per cent in the medium term.

Dr. Hanley said that meeting these objectives will require investment, financial management and productive businesses. He also pointed out the need to be prepared for a changing economic environment.

“We must keep listening to families about the cost of living. Our decisions to raise the minimum wage and provide household relief reflect our understanding of those pressures. We know, too, that an improvement in an economic indicator may take time to be felt around the kitchen table,” noted the Acting Prime Minister.

He encouraged the participants to voice any issues they may have about public services, uncompleted projects, and any obstacles which may be hindering their businesses and communities.

Dr. Hanley acknowledged the efforts made by the Ministry of Finance for its continued work and guidance. The budget consultation will provide residents and other stakeholders an opportunity to add their contributions to the Government priorities in 2027.