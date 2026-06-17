Saint Lucia’s Jameel Leonce becomes world’s youngest Sea TREK Training Coordinator

Leonce earned the certification after an international assessment, with senior coordinator Carl Hansen praising the 20-year-old’s skills and confirming his record within the global Sea TREK programme.

Saint Lucia: Jameel Leonce of Sea Life Paradise at Pigeon Island has become the world’s youngest certified Sea TREK Training Coordinator at the age of 20. He achieved the recognition after a rigorous international assessment and became the youngest person worldwide to hold this title within the globally recognised Sea TREK underwater adventure programme. This achievement has also raised opportunities for young Saint Lucians' within the blue economy and marine tourism industry.

Sea TREK is also known as one of the world’s most prominent underwater helmet-driving programs, which enables participants including non-swimmers and non-divers to explore the underwater world. The participants are provided with a specially designed helmet system through which they can breathe normally while experiencing aquatic life. This is a global program and it follows meticulous international safety, operational, and training standards.

The comprehensive assessment was conducted by internationally recognized Sea TREK Coordinator Carl Hansen during his annual operational review of the Saint Lucia franchise. Hansen praised the accomplishment of the young Saint Lucian after the assessment, "This week, we worked on training with the team and we actually brought in something new. We now have the world's youngest training coordinator right here at Sea Life Paradise," he exclaimed.

As a certified Sea TREK training Coordinator, Jameel can now assist with the training, evaluation, and development of future Sea TREK guides while maintaining the performance and safety standards that are required by the international franchise.

Talking about his achievement, Jameel acknowledged his years of training and continuous learning in the field of marine tourism. "Over the past couple of days, we've been doing some training, and he noticed that I had the skill set to be a coordinator. Through passing all my training requirements, I'm now the youngest training coordinator in the world," he said.

According to Jameel’s father, Anthony Leonce, who is also the owner of Sea Life Paradise, Jameel’s journey actually began at a very young age, when he was just four-year-old. He started diving and progressed through the ranks. Leonce also believes that this accomplishment illustrates the capability of the marine tourism industry to provide career opportunities for youngsters.

Furthermore, after becoming a divemaster and a Sea TREK Training Coordinator, Jameel plans to continue his professional journey by pursuing additional scuba diving and marine recreation certifications to advance his skills.

The Government of Saint Lucia has recognised this accomplishment of Jameel, through a social media post and has called it a milestone that highlights both the island’s growing reputation in marine recreation and the career opportunities that are available to young people in the blue economy.

Jameel’s selection as a Sea TREK Training Coordinator has placed Saint Lucia on the international Sea TREK map and has enhanced the island's reputation as a prominent destination for marine tourism, adventure experiences and youth entrepreneurship.