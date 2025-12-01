Saint Lucia Elections: SLP and UWP present competing visions for nation’s future

As voters review the SLP’s gradual, stability-focused plan and the UWP’s ambitious reform agenda, both parties outline sharply different paths for Saint Lucia’s development.

Saint Lucia: With only a few hours left for the 2025 general elections, the people of Saint Lucia are reviewing the manifestos of both SLP and UWP to decide their next government. The two main political parties presented two separate visions for the future of Saint Lucia. The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) is focusing on improving continuous and sustainable growth. The main opposition, the United Workers Party (UWP) is focusing on proposing large-scale reforms.

The SLP’s manifesto presents a gradual and practical approach to good governance, aiming to improve present systems and address immediate needs. The UWP’s vision, while very ambitious, instead relies heavily on large-scale reforms that may be difficult in terms of quick implementation or affordably.

SLP’s Manifesto

The SLP highlighted the works already done during their term in their 35-page manifesto. In terms of crime prevention, the SLP provided the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force more resources, training and equipment. Their manifesto also includes an emphasis on youth outreach and early intervention programmes that address the root causes of crime. They focused on strategies to improve safety in the communities without resorting to extreme solutions.

In terms of the economy, the SLP focused on keeping society stable as their primary goal. Their plan included assistance to vulnerable families, support for small businesses and broadening of social protection programmes. The practical aim is to release some of the pressure on living costs while also ensuring a more stable economic future. The SLP’s focus on efficiency and gradual growth is in contrast to the UWP which is presenting a more investment-heavy strategy.

In the education sector, it promotes modernising classrooms, extending early childhood education, and initiatives to introduce digital skills programmes. They also prioritize mental health services for students that serve both the academic and emotional needs.

UWP’s Manifesto

The UWP has released a 78-page manifesto which focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects and major reforms. Some of their ideas include new security forces, cut taxes, and allow free tertiary education. While these ideas may offer long-term benefits, they may place a large financial burden on the country in the short term.

Among their promises were the removal of the 2.5% Health and Security Levy, cost of fuel, and free tertiary education. In terms of economy, their strategy is to attract investment via large-scale infrastructure projects. In agriculture, the UWP focuses on modernization of the sector via a National Land Bank, expansion of irrigation, and development of agro-processing hubs which will require large investment. In education, they presented a plan which is heavy in vocational training and industry-oriented study.